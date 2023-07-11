Guinness, the renowned alcoholic beverage brand, has been honored as the most admired non-Ugandan brand in the alcoholic beverage category by the people of Uganda. This recognition was bestowed upon Guinness during the esteemed 13th Brand Africa 100 Awards ceremony held at Golden Tulip in Kampala earlier today.

The Brand Africa 100 Awards ceremony is a prestigious event that aims to acknowledge, appreciate, and celebrate the top 100 brands across Africa. These awards are based on extensive market research conducted across the continent, analysing the performance of various brands in their respective markets.

During the survey process, six key questions were posed to determine the top brands. These questions encompassed inquiries about the most admired brand overall, the most admired African brand, the most admired financial brand, the most admired media brand, the brand that embodies African pride, and the brands believed to prioritise people and society’s well-being.

Speaking to the media at the event, Jackie Tahakanizibwa, the Corporate Relations, Public Policy & Regulatory Affairs Manager at Uganda Breweries Ltd, expressed deep gratitude for the recognition and attributed the win to the trust cultivated among consumers over the years. Tahakanizibwa also highlighted the importance of innovation, particularly through platforms like the Guinness Bright House, in fostering a strong connection with consumers.

“We are truly honoured as Guinness to be recognised by our consumers as their most admired alcoholic brand. We value the trust that we have built through our commitment to quality and innovation, including initiatives such as the Guinness Bright House. We do not take this recognition for granted,” said Tahakanizibwa.

These sentiments were echoed by the Guest of Honor, Minister of State for Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives, David Bahati, who emphasised the pivotal role of trust and innovation in brand building. Minister Bahati also acknowledged the government’s efforts in ensuring peace, safety, and an enabling environment for the growth and advancement of brands in Uganda.

“Innovation and technology are vital for the future of African business. I firmly believe that promoting brands means promoting jobs, wealth, and innovation, but most importantly, it builds confidence and trust in the products we produce as a continent,” he said.

Bahati concluded by expressing gratitude to the organisers and founders of the Brand Africa initiative for their commendable work in recognising and promoting Ugandan brands.

Other notable winners at the awards ceremony included MTN, Coca-Cola, and Mukwano. The comprehensive list of results, including the Top 100 rankings and in-depth analysis are accessible on the official Brand Africa website at www.brand.africa.