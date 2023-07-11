Annie Maria Adikin has been named the winner of this year’s Nguvu Poetry Festival.

Nguvu Poetry Festival is an annual literary event celebrating the craft that was hosted at Makerere University.

Adikin excelled as the best spoken word performer at the event. In her performance, Adikin displayed her love for not just writing poetry but bringing it to vivid life on the stage.

Lovers of the craft who turned up for the event sponsored by Fasihi Magazine, the Nile Post and Afro Mobile, were treated to literary creations that debunk the claim that Ugandans are not readers or writers.

Adikin held the audience spell bound with as she brought to life the characters that populate her writing and imagination. In a bravura performance, she reminded the audience that addition to writing and performing, she is a multi-skilled personality.

She is also an active narrator in the audiobook industry, as a narrator for Tumaini Audiobook Productions Limited she brings stories to life, captivating listeners and immersing them in the magic of literature.

Annie is able to juggle her artistic endeavours with her academic goals while following her passion for words. She is a law student at Makerere University right now, where she also serves as Editor of the esteemed Makerere Law Journal. Her adaptability and desire to succeed in both creative and academic endeavours are demonstrated by this dual devotion.

The Nguvu Poetry Festival win cemented Annie Maria Adikin is a rising star in the field of spoken and written poetry, attracting audiences with her genuine voice and distinctive style. She is destined to significantly impact the fields of literature and performing thanks to her unrelenting dedication, enthusiasm, and array of skills.

