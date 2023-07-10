The Board of Directors of Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation (UPPC) has appointed Associate Professor Sudi Nangoli as the new Managing Director .

Prof.Nangoli replaces Kenneth Oluka who has been the acting Managing Director and has now been tasked to caretake the publishing section to operationalise the UPPC publishing role where he will spearhead publishing of works like of ministerial reports, policies and educational materials among other.

“Prof. Nangoli has contributed to the printing and publishing industry through reviewing, editing, developing and publishing peer reviewed quality articles in the international and local for a,” UPPC said in a statement on Monday afternoon.

“Prof. Nangoli brings a wealth of experience in management and research knowledge in improving revenue performance, enhancing business survival and growth, project management, building social networks among others.”

According to UPPC, Prof. Nangoli’s expertise will be instrumental in propelling the corporation to deliver on its mandate.

Biography

Prof. Nangoli joins UPPC from Makerere University Business School (MUBS), where he has been a member of senior management since 2014 and has been the acting Dean at the Faculty of Business Administration.

He has previously been Dean and Programme Controller in charge of Faculty of Management Sciences at Busitema University and sits on the Board of its Fund Company.

He has undertaken international consulting assignments in reputable organisations like the Institute of Certified public accountants in Uganda, Somali Disaster Resilience Institute, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) among others.

Prof. Nangoli has specialty in strategic management, business management, mindset change, entrepreneurship and project management.

He holds a PhD in Business Management, a Master’s degree in Business Administration majoring in project management. He is also a member of ACCA -UK, and CPA-U.