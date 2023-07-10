The State House Anti Corruption Unit has arrested Bukedea RDC Wilberforce Tukei and the DPC, SP Charles Okoto over the mess in the just concluded by-election.

“These have been arrested for failing to act on, among others, rampant acts of intimidation and assault of some candidates, polling agents, journalists and voters,” the State House Anti Corruption Unit said on Monday.

The arrest followed a directive by President Museveni to the unit to investigate the violence that marred the by-election.

Ahead of the June, 15, 2023 by-election, one of the aspirants, David Steven Omagor, on independent ticket was attacked by a group of over 50 goons as he approached the Electoral Commission offices for nomination.

He was badly beaten by the goons who had surrounded him and in the process, his clothes were torn whereas the same group made off with his nomination papers.

Earlier, there was also a raid at Omagor’s home and several documents including nomination papers he had earlier prepared stolen as well as campaign cash amounting to shs162 million.

The by-election was later won by NRM’s Mary Akol won the by-election after Omagor had withdrawn from the race.

In his directive to the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, President Museveni said he had been informed that the violence was orchestrated by government officials who invaded Omagor’s house, confiscated his academic papers and stole shs163 million cash.

Museveni said all this was done to stop Omagor from being nominated.

“The EC had to extend the nomination days when he appealed. Even then when he went for nomination, he was attacked at the gate of the Electoral Commission. Come election morning, Government officials invaded the polling stations and voted on behalf of the voters. This sounds like a film,” he said.

On Monday, the State House Anti Corruption Unit said the incidents of violence occurred before, during and after the election.

“As the head of the district security Committee, the RDC plays oversight role of government activities/programs in the district. He also, coordinates all other Government departmental Heads and engages on any emergency that has come up. In election time, RDC coordinates and ensures smooth transition in election time which did not happen in this case.”

They said in this case, the RDC and DPC failed in their duties to act on among others the acts of intimidation and assault of candidates, polling agents, journalists and voters.

The arrest of the DPC and RDC brings to eight, the people so far arrested over the chaotic by-election.