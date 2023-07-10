A philanthropist and a man of humility and integrity is how the former Chief Justice His Lordship Bart Magunda Katureebe described the former Attorney General of Buganda Kingdom John Winston Katende.

Katureebe who was speaking during the launch of a book dubbed “The Man of Many Firsts” encouraged the youth to read the book noting that the book will be a cornerstone in inspiring the youth.

The launch of the book attracted different dignitaries from both the legal fraternity and the Buganda Kingdom.

Speaking during the launch, Katureebe said, “John Winston Katende is a man who has mentored many of us including me. I believe this book will be a foundation for the youth and it will inspire many.”

Katureebe applauded Katende for publishing A Man of Many Firsts now, “Let us not wait for people to die so we can write about them. If you believe someone has done great things write about them so they can feel proud before they are no more.”

Prominent lawyer and author Professor Fredrick Ssempebwa credited John Winston Katende for spearheading the return and recognition of the Kabaka institution that means a lot to Buganda Kingdom.

He said, “I would like to credit John Winston Katende for the endless effort he does and also than him for being among the main architects of the return of the sacred kingship of Buganda Kingdom.”