Government has ruled that only two laboratories in the country are authorised to carry out paternity DNA testing in the country.
The decision comes at the time when families across the country are seeking to determine biological parentage through DNA analysis.
According to the official ruling, by government through the ministry of health, only two laboratories in the country are approved for carrying out paternity DNA tests.
The accredited labs include MBN lab along Nakasero road and the government diagnostics laboratory in Butabika.
According to the minister for health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, the move by government aims to regulate the paternity DNA testing process, ensuring accuracy, reliability, and standardization in the results obtained.
As part of the ruling, all other laboratories are restricted from carrying out such tests or sending DNA samples outside the country to maintain accuracy levels.
Additionally, the Ministry of Health is working on establishing a price index for paternity DNA testing.
This index will help standardise the cost of the service across the country, ensuring accessibility for everyone seeking to utilize this important tool for determining biological relationships.
This ruling comes as part of Uganda’s broader efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of its healthcare system.
By regulating and standardizing paternity DNA testing, the government seeks to instill public trust in the process and ensure accurate results, thereby facilitating fair legal proceedings and family disputes.
