Government has ruled that only two laboratories in the country are authorised to carry out paternity DNA testing in the country.

The decision comes at the time when families across the country are seeking to determine biological parentage through DNA analysis.

According to the official ruling, by government through the ministry of health, only two laboratories in the country are approved for carrying out paternity DNA tests.

The accredited labs include MBN lab along Nakasero road and the government diagnostics laboratory in Butabika.

According to the minister for health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, the move by government aims to regulate the paternity DNA testing process, ensuring accuracy, reliability, and standardization in the results obtained.