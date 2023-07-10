Uganda is currently witnessing a distressing surge in the number of cervical cancer cases, with the disease long-standing as the leading cause of death among women in the country.

Uganda annually registers over 3000 cases of cervical cancer a preventable and treatable disease, that has inflicted significant suffering on the population for years, demanding urgent attention and action.

Cervical cancer is primarily caused by persistent infection with high-risk types of the human papillomavirus (HPV), a sexually transmitted infection. It spreads through sexual contact, most commonly through vaginal, anal, or oral sex with an infected person.

According to Dr. Musana Othniel, an obstetric oncologist at Nsambya hospital, the virus can also be transmitted from a mother to her child during childbirth.

The major challenges in combatting cervical cancer, is the lack of awareness and limited access to screening programs. In many cases, the disease goes undetected until it reaches advanced stages.

According to Dr. Musana, cervical is the number killer of all cancers in women, with over three thousand cases diagnosed annually in Uganda. Symptoms of cervical cancer may include abnormal vaginal bleeding, pelvic pain, discomfort during sexual intercourse among others.

Musana notes, that it is crucial for women to prioritise their health and seek appropriate medical care. Increasing the uptake of the HPV vaccine is a bullet in the right spot to bring the figures down.

The rising numbers of cervical cancer cases in Uganda serve as a stark reminder that immediate action is required.

By empowering women with knowledge, facilitating access to screenings, and promoting early interventions, can strive towards a future where cervical cancer no longer remains a leading cause of death among Ugandan women.