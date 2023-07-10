The MTN Tooro Masaza Bicycle Races held on Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Bunyangabu County, Bunyangabu District, were a sensational display of cycling prowess and the power of community support. Sponsored by MTN Uganda and organized by Tooro Kingdom, this event brought together over 50 riders who competed fiercely in the Ordinary and Sports Bicycle categories. The challenging route from Kibiito to Rubona trading center and back witnessed remarkable performances and inspiring stories of triumph.

The winners in the Sports Bicycle category, including Michael Mugisa, Peter Mugisa, Abdul Murungi, Francis Bwekale, and Yusuf Tumusiime, showcased their exceptional skills and speed, leaving spectators in awe. Notably, Michael Mugisa expressed gratitude for the race, emphasizing how it helped him overcome his debts. Determined to secure victory in the final races, Mugisa emphasized the significance of intensive training. Meanwhile, the Ordinary Bicycle category witnessed outstanding performances from David Sunday, Tobius Muganzi, Raymond Kwikiriza, Posiano Basaija, and Eric Muhanga, who delivered impressive displays of skill and determination. David Sunday, the champion of the Ordinary Bicycle race, shared his inspiring journey, stating, “I started with someone’s bicycle, but I believed that my talent and participation in these races could turn my story, and indeed, I own one now. I’m now focused on the bigger cash in the finals.”

The community’s support played a vital role in the success of the MTN Tooro Masaza Bicycle Races. Gilbert Nyaika, O.C. Bunyangabu Police and coordinator of Bunyangabu County, stressed the importance of thorough training for riders to compete favorably in the forthcoming final races in Fort Portal City. Minister of Sports for Tooro Kingdom, Owek Michael Wandera, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the need to prioritize training for better results.

MTN Uganda’s sponsorship and commitment to supporting sports activities were evident throughout the event. Collin Kwesiga, the MTN Fort Portal Territory manager, expressed the company’s dedication to promoting talent and raising awareness among the youth about ending HIV/AIDS by 2030. Kwesiga’s remarks highlighted MTN’s involvement in the race and its broader commitment to social responsibility.

The event garnered support from local leaders, such as Patrick Kabagambe, the Mayor of Kibiito Town Council, and Counsel Robert Kagoro, who pledged a generous 10 million to support the Bunyangabu Football team for the finals. The contributions from community leaders showcased the significance of these races as a unifying force within the region.

Participants and winners expressed their heartfelt appreciation for Tooro Kingdom and MTN Uganda for organising and sponsoring the races. Julius Katusiime, a first-time participant, gratefully acknowledged MTN for providing her with the opportunity to showcase her talents. Omubiito Kabuzi, the county chief of Tooro Kingdom, commended the winners and praised Tooro Kingdom and MTN Uganda for their initiatives. Kabuzi emphasized the positive impact of such events on community unity and the significance of using sports activities to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS among the youth.