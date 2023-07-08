The forthcoming 2023 NRM Canada symposium that was set to happen on July 7 to 8 has been postponed to August in Canada.

According to organisers led by the third deputy Prime Minister, Lukia Nakadama, the symposium will now be held between August 11 to 13 in Brampton, Ontario – Canada.

“The organizing committee has decided that rescheduling the event, is the only responsible course of action, apparently. This decision has been made after consultations from stakeholders, to whom the committee would like to express gratitude for their understanding, patience, and continued support,” a communication by the organisers said in part.

They said they held consultations attended by the deputy Secretary General of NRM, Rose Namayanja, Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, Ambassador Hajji Abbey Walusimbi, Senior Presidential Advisor on Political Affairs, Moses Byaruhanga, Canada NRM Chapter Chairperson, Fred Kinene and his deputy Samson Kaggwe before postponing the symposium.

Amb Abbey Walusimbi recently said the symposium will focus on encouraging Ugandans in the diaspora to invest back home but also provide a platform for networking, marketing, business to business meetings , government to business meetings as well as deal making.

“The symposium will be another opportunity to offer Ugandan in the diaspora to learn about investing back home and the opportunities available and promoting Uganda abroad,”Amb.Walusimbi said.

The Canada NRM Chapter Chairperson, Fred Kinene said participants will be given guidance tours to agricultural equipment, dinner , meetings and boat cruise among other events.