The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Annet Among, is mourning the loss of former Erute North MP Charles Angiro Gutumoi, who died in a fatal accident on his way to a traditional marriage ceremony.

Gutomoi was travelling with three others when the driver lost control and crashed in Murchison Game Park.

The Speaker praised Gutomoi as an eloquent lawmaker who was passionate about education, health, and social well-being.

“It is with great sadness that I received the news of the demise of Charles Angiro Gutomoi, the former Member of Parliament for Erute North Constituency. May the Lord comfort his loved ones during this difficult moment and grant his soul eternal rest,” she said.

She extended her condolences to his family, friends, the people of Erute North, the FDC party, and the people of the Onywal Ipyeda Clan.

The FDC party also released a statement expressing their deep sorrow at the loss of a distinguished public servant who made immense contributions to both the party and Uganda as a nation.

“With deep sorrow, we announce the death of one of our own, former MP for Erute North, Hon. Abac Acon Charles Angiro Gutomoi, who tragically passed away in a car accident this morning along Karuma – Pachwach road,” the party said.

The party described Gutumoi as a true patriot and a beloved member of the party, and said that his legacy would continue to inspire and guide them in their pursuit of a better future for Uganda.

The party called on the Lord to comfort Gutomoi’s loved ones during this difficult moment and grant his soul eternal rest.

The death of Charles Angiro Gutumoi is a great loss to the people of Erute North, the FDC party, and Uganda as a whole.

His unwavering dedication and immense contributions to education, health, and social well-being will be forever remembered.