Josephine Okui Ossiya has made history by becoming the first female president of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU).

Her election was confirmed at a council meeting on Friday, with Ronald Mutumba selected as the vice president. Ossiya takes over from Constant Othieno Mayende, who is stepping down after two years at the helm.

The members of the new ICPAU council were also named at the meeting.

In addition to Ossiya and Mutumba, they are Gloria Tuhaise Wakooba, Prof. Laura Aseru Orobia, James Nathan Nandala Mafabi, Dr. Albert Richards Otete, Timothy David Ediomu, Eng. Steven Serunjogi, Stephen Ojiambo, Edward Akol, and Elizabeth Kateme.

They will serve a two-year term from 2023 to 2025, in accordance with the Accountants Act 2013.

Seven members were elected by ICPAU members via an electronic voting system that ran from May 29 to June 14, 2023.

The new council will consist of at least three women and at least five practising accountants, as well as a Ministerial Appointee and three ex-officio members.

In his farewell speech, Mayende expressed gratitude to the outgoing council for their service to the Institute and the profession in Uganda.

“I thank the members of ICPAU for the support rendered to the Institute in various ways. I extend a vote of thanks to the outgoing council for the duty well accomplished, since 2021 and I congratulate the incoming council members upon being elected into office,” said Mayende.

He also thanked the ICPAU members for their support and congratulated the newly elected members of the council. Mayende’s term in office saw a number of significant developments, including the launch of new training programmes and the expansion of ICPAU’s regional reach.

He noted that Ossiya’s election is a landmark moment for the ICPAU and a sign of progress towards greater gender equality in the accounting profession in Uganda.

He concluded that as the first woman to hold the office of president, she will be a role model for young female professionals and a strong advocate for diversity and inclusivity in the sector.

Her appointment is a cause for celebration and a source of inspiration for all those working to promote gender empowerment and equal opportunities in East Africa and beyond.