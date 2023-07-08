Hariss International Limited is proud to announce the launch of its new environmental campaign dubbed “Riham Green Ambassadors Clubs” in schools in Gulu District.

This initiative is aimed at promoting environmental consciousness among young people in Uganda and increasing the national recycling rate.

Currently, only 9% of plastic packaging in Uganda is recycled. The rest ends up burnt, dumped in landfills or in the drains, land and water bodies, creating environmental problems.

As responsible producers of plastics, Hariss International’s goal is to address the biggest hinderance to proper waste management which is behavior.

In the Riham Green Ambassadors Clubs, we have partnered with Green Ambassadors Club to set up school clubs where club members will receive training on proper waste management and recycling.

As a pilot project, the Riham Green Ambassador Clubs will run in ten (10) schools within Gulu Municipality, six (6) secondary and four (4) primary schools.

The schools include; – Layibi High School, Gulu High School, St Joseph’s College Layibi, St John Paul II College, Ocer Champion Jesuit Secondary School, Gulu Central High School, Unifat Primary School, Christ Church Primary School, St Peters Primary School – Laroo and Gulu Public School.

The selected schools will each receive seven (7) recycle bins and mentorship to teach them how to separate waste into different categories; plastic, paper and organic or kitchen waste. Because all our packaging is 100% recyclable, we want to teach the young generation to recycle, reuse and upcycle packaging waste. Upcycling plastic materials gives them a second life and a new function such as turning them into furniture pieces or planters for example used in urban farms. Recycling helps stop plastic waste by turning used plastic back into raw material for making new plastic products.

“Hariss International is committed to leading by example, and so in this project we want to foster behavioral change in children at a young age so that they can embrace environmental conservation practices and become ambassadors of change in their communities for a sustainable future.” said the Public Relations Manager, Ishta Atukunda.

“We also believe that small actions can make a big impact and we have to inspire the young generation to make positive changes in their daily lives, such as disposing of waste in the right place”.

The partners in this project are youth-led organizations dedicated to environmental conservation; Green Ambassadors Club, Yes Global Initiative, Rotaract Club of Nkumba Stewards & Maende Leo, Youth Leading Environmental Change. The Gulu District local authorities on board are represented by the Mayor and Town Clerk.

Hariss International Limited is the maker of Riham products. Our range of products include a variety of food and beverages such as Oner Fruit Juice, the Skyview family of sodas, Exotic Tangawizi and Tamarind, Krystal Natural Mineral Water, Biscuits, Cake Bar, Rapid Chewing Gum and Sweets.