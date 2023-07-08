Raise your hand if you still use condoms. Well well, remember a time you vowed never to go live until marriage? You promised yourself that you would do everything but would protect that part of yourself for your future husband or wife.

After two rounds of sex with the same man, you decide why not. When the first pack with three condoms is done, you decide to let go and allow him to just rub on top. You allow her on top of you and the more she drips, the more you want to slide in and eventually you do.

Today is not about your broken promises. Today is about the pain of choosing the wrong rubber for her. Yes, condoms have types. But because you want to seem like a virgin, you won’t ask or talk about sex and how you like it.

Most women who have had live sex before cringe at the sight of studded condoms. They actually dry up almost immediately after you slide it on and get on top of them.

Studded condoms on a person that has had live sex before feel like thorns on her walls. They are so strange that she tries to hold back and that kills the whole vibe.

For inexperienced people, studded condoms feel ticklish. They excite them more which makes them more wet for you. This you would know if you actually took the time to know your person.

Some men don’t like rubber at all but given certain circumstances, they have no choice. If you have been having skin-to-skin sex for long, it will be very hard to keep hard after you slide a condom on.

A married man might lose his hard-on when he attempts to have something on the side and the side piece insists on using a condom. It is not witchcraft from the wife. It is the sight of a condom or even the smell. It has nothing to do with you.

If you must use a condom, let your experienced person choose her own rubber. Let her be the one to carry what will be used on her. Have a conversation about who will carry the rubber.

If as a man condoms irritate and turn you off, try the not-studded type. It feels like skin-to-skin and you feel her warmth. And if you still can’t keep it hard, try the ones that come with a vibrator. These help you and her.

Rubber can be everything you want the sex to be but you have to have the right type and size on.

Till next time, you can still have a good time with it wrapped.