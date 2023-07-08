By Isaac Otwii

Former Erute North MP Charles Angiro Gutumoi is dead. Angiro died in a fatal accident with three others this morning in Murchison Game Park.

The party was travelling from Lira to Nebbi district to attend a traditional marriage ceremony when the driver of the white Toyota Noah UAW 943A lost control in the game park. The driver has been identified as Dan Ogwal.

Police identified the deceased as:

Hon Charles Angiro, former MP of Erute North, resident of Aromo village in Lira district (died on spot) Debora Ogwang f/a (age not yet certain), resident of Eroda Lira city(died on spot) Ogwal Dan m/a (age not yet certain) driver of m/v UAW 943A), died on arrival at Anaka general hospital Goodluck Eric Jonathan m/j 12 yrs old also died on arrival at Anaka general hospital

Initial police reports indicate that the driver Ogwal, upon reaching Ayago in Murchison Game Park, lost control of the vehicle, killing four of its occupants and injuring two others. The accident occurred at around 6:00am on the Karuma-Pakwach highway.

Police reports believe the driver was over speeding.

The survivors have been identified as Winnie Along, an 18-year-old female and Tina Sannu, an 20-year-old female, all admitted at Anaka hospital.

The deceased were transported to Anaka mortuary for relatives to retrieve their remains.

Charles Angiro survived a serious accident in May 2018 near Karuma that left him with a broken leg. He was the MP for Erute North in the 10th parliament. He has been a member of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party.

Angiro lost his seat to the National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) Christine Akello.