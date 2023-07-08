The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa has described Apollo Nyegamehe known as Aponye as a father figure and mentor to many people in the country.

He said Kigezi region, Uganda and Africa have lost a pillar and business icon.

Nyegamehe, one of Uganda’s top businessmen died this week after his car crashed into a stationary lorry on the Mbarara-Kabale highway.

The businessman passed away shortly after the accident took place in Ntungamo district, west Uganda.

Nyegamehe was the founder and chair of an extensive business empire.

“Mr. Apollo Nyegamehe’s death has hit us really hard! Since last night when we received the sad news and converged at his home in Lubowa, we have not come to terms with the tragedy. Commonly known as Aponye, the astute businessman has been a mentor and father figure to many of us,” said Tayebwa

Tayebwa commiserated with Aponye’s family and the business community in Uganda.

“To the wife Mrs. Vangi Nyegamehe, the children led by Harold Nyegamehe, Brodis, Patience, Arvin, Lynette, Peter, Yvonne, Kevin, Jackie, Martina, Annet, kindly accept my heartfelt condolences. Kigezi, Uganda and Africa have lost a pillar and business icon. I want to thank our friends in Ntungamo who rushed at the scene and helped save other occupants from the car,” he said.

Tayebwa also paid tribute to Angiro Gutomoi Abac Acon, the former Member of Parliament for Erute North Constituency and Awitong of Onywal Ipyenda Clan who passed away on Saturday morning.

Angiro was involved in a motor accident near Olwiyo Village in Nwoya District on his way to Nebbi.

“(I am) very sad to learn of the death of Hon Angiro Gutomoi Abac Acon, who died in a motor accident this morning near Olwiyo on the road to Nebbi. I am told they were travelling in a Noah, which overturned, and four people died on the spot. Gutomoi was the Awitong (Clan Head) of Onywal Ipyeda Clan. He was also the former MP for Erute North Constituency in the 10th Parliament,” Tayebwa wrote.

He said that during his time as a member of Parliament, Gutomoi was known for his passion on issues of education, health, and rural development, among others.