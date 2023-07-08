The death of businessman Apollo Nyegamehe alias Aponye is a huge blow for the Kigezi region and its people, fellow businessman Dr Amos Nzeyi has said.

Nzeyi, also from Kigezi says that Aponye’s loss is not only shared by Kigezi but the country as well has lost a great businessman.

“When I had an interaction with him, he was very insightful and intentional in growing our country that he wanted to become an industrialist on top of the many ventures he was involved in,” Nzeyi said in a eulogy.

“At the same time, together we supported the great men and women who ushered in peace in Kigezi and the country at large,” he added.

According to Nzeyi, Aponye was a humble businessman with a vision that worked diligently to make a reality.

“We the people of Kigezi and the Kigezi business community will dearly miss him,” he said.

Aponye died in a tragic accident on Thursday evening after his car rammed into a stationary truck at Itojo, Ntungamo District, Killing him instantly and leaving two of the car occupants injured.