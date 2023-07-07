UPC flag bearer Dr Eunice Apio Otuko has been declared the winner of Oyam North by-election with 15,718 votes.

She was declared the winner with a 47.38% of the valid votes cast.

Apio was declared the winner of the hotly contested election by EC returning officer Richard Onabo.

Apio beat out three other contestants including NRM’s Samuel Okello Engola who garnered 15,161 votes.

Engola is the son of the former Oyam North MP Charles Okello Engola who was shot dead by his bodyguard in May 2023.

Samuel Engola was followed by the Democratic Party’s Freddy Newton Okello who polled 714 votes.

National Unity Platform’s Daniel Okello polled the least with 403 votes.

A total of 32,751 votes were cast. However, 755 votes were declared invalid.