A train that has become a laughing stock in social media for trying to manoeuvre a section of the route where a railway track is non-existent was apparently on inspection duty, the Uganda Railways Corporation (URC) has said.

A video is currently circulating on social media showing a locomotive attached to URC trying to manoeuvre a section of the Kampala- Nalukolongo route where a railway track has long been extinct.

The video features funny background commentary from an individual who maintains that everyone including the train is stuck with the development before them, wondering whether the train will continue taxing on the bare ground.

“The train has come, we are here wondering where will it pass because its rail track vanished. Nonetheless, the train is here,” the commentary continues.

Commenting on the situation, URC insists that the train was on inspection duty.

“In this particular video circulating on social media, an engineering train is on a normal routine inspection of the track along the Nalukolongo- Kampala section,” the statement suggests.

“A functional railway service is what we all need. URC, with commitment and financing from the government, pledges to deliver a railway system that we all desire to have,” URC added.