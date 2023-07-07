The territorial police of Bukedi South have arrested four people for operating a pornographic hub in the eastern border town of Busia district.

According to police, the suspects in custody were apprehended after a public outcry about a sophisticated criminal organisation operating in the Arubaine suburb.

Speaking to this website, Moses Mugwe, regional police spokesperson said that residents of Arubaine B cell reported to police that they have been witnessing people unknown to them flocking to the residence of a one Farouq Kwezi and his wife identified as Molly Birungi alias Maurine doing unclear business until recently when they discovered that the duo deal in pornographic business.

He revealed that since Kwezi has a history of the same crimes, police along with the area councilor and GISO stormed the suspicious residence and upon search, they recovered sexual materials such as condoms, sexual video material, laptops, man power tablets among others.

“The exhibits recovered are consistent with the alleged practice,” he said.

Because the prime suspects have a history of distributing sexual material online, the police cyber unit said that they are retrieving their content as part of the investigation.

The other suspects who were arrested in the operation included two video vixens identified as Fahadi Kasakya aged 22 years, a resident of Kawempe in Kampala, and Richard Bukenya Richard aged 18 years.

They are all facing charges of practicing pornography vide SD 75/03/07/2023 of Busia CPS pending prosecution.

This arrest comes on the heels of Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa’s request to the government to block all pornographic websites, which he claims expose children to a large amount of inappropriate information.

“Our children are exposed to cartoons of violence; our teens are exposed to pornography. In Moslem countries, pornography is blocked. Tell me how much we can lose as an economy if we blocked pornography sites in the country. Pornography is killing us,” he said.