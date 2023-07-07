BrighterMonday Uganda signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federation of Uganda Employers expanding their partnership and collaboration further into impact projects that are relevant to the labor market and seek to contribute to the reduction of youth unemployment in uganda

The MoU extends the over two year partnership between BrighterMonday Uganda and the Federation of Uganda Employers and expands the reach to collaborate on more initiatives and programs.

The two organizations already had successful joint initiatives such as the employer Webinars launched in August 2021 and have evolved into thought-leadership forums with top human resources expert speakers across a variety of sectors and more than 1,300 attendees across 15 episodes covering themes ranging from employee wellbeing to creating winning cultures and the challenges of recruiting in the startup spaces.

The partners also launched the Employee Satisfaction Report in October 2021 and the Employer Handbook Report in May 2022 which provided insights from employees and employers in Uganda.

“As members of the Federation of Uganda Employers (FUE) and partners, we are proud to be associated with them and to be expanding our working relationship into impact projects that will see us tackle labor market challenges such as skilling, reskilling especially in the artificial intelligence (A.I) and digital era as well as ensuring we support young adults and women to join the market with a competitive edge,” said Xenia Wachira, the BrighterMonday Uganda Country Manager.

Douglas Opio, the Executive Director of the Federation of Uganda Employers also reiterated the importance of the partnership.

“Over the last two years, we have solidified our thought leadership space with the webinars with BrighterMonday Uganda. Now we want to embark on more avenues to increase our joint impact and reach including launching mentorship programs, collaborating on impact projects that transform the state of our labor market.”