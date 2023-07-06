Two suspects have been apprehended by police in Oyam on allegations of voter bribery.

The incident occurred in Otwal Sub-County in Oyam district.

According to a statement by North Kyoga police Spokesperson, Patrick Jimmy Okema, officers deployed to provide security at the sub-county intercepted two suspects.

These included Ocen Ronald, a 31-year old resident of Minakulu Town Council, and Ogwal Robert, a 46-year old resident of Kut Odongo Village, who doubles up as the Chairperson UPC Otwal Sub-County.

Okema said police recovered with the suspects cash amounting to Shs 150,000 and a list of people believed to have received money.

He said the investigations are underway at CPS Oyam, pending compilation of their files for submission.

Several cases of violence have been reported in the ongoing Oyam North by-election.

Over 93,000 voters are today choosing their next Member of Parliament who will succeed former state minister for labour Charles Engola, who was gunned down by his bodyguard on May 2 this year.

The candidates in the race are; Daniel Okello of the National Unity Platform, Samuel Engola of the National Resistance Movement Dr. Eunice Apio Otuko of Uganda People’s Congress, and Newton Freddy Okello of Forum for Democratic Change.

.