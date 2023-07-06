The Police marine are looking for six people who died in two boat accidents on Lake Victoria on Wednesday.

According to reports, the time of the accidents is yet to be identified.

In a statement issued by Kampala Metropolitan Police, it is said that the the first incident occurred on a boat travelling from Kasi islands to Katosi in Mukono district. It had two occupants on board, an unidentified woman and man.

“It was also stuffed with food. It sank due to overloaded cargo and bad weather,” reads part of the statement.

The woman drowned and the man was rescued by fishmongers.

Police further revealed that the second incident involved a transport boat from Kiseba islands heading to Katosi in Mukono.

This was carrying 11 people on board. It had 100 bags of charcoal, 40 bags of silver fish and other personal belongings.

Reports indicate that it capsized between Jana and Kimmi.

At least of six (06) people were rescued by another transport boat but five (05) people are still missing.

Meanwhile, police has attributed the cause of accidents to over loading and bad weather.