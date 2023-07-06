By Martin Kaddu

The 25th edition of the annual Kampala Amateur Volleyball Club (KAVC) International tournament is scheduled for next month, August 4-6 with clubs from across the region expected to take part.

The 2023 edition was launched Wednesday at the Uganda Olympic Committee offices in Lugogo.

Olive Ekallam, the tournament’s organizing committee chairperson revealed that they expect clubs from hosts Uganda and eight other countries including Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, Kenya, Congo, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

She said, “At least 10 men and 10 women’s local teams have been invited for the competition which was won by Rwanda’s Armed Police (APR) last year in both men and women. The tournament will also feature a primary schools’ competition with qualifiers set for 23rd July at Samaritan primary school in Namugongo.”

“We will have teams joining us from Zimbabwe and Zambia. The tournament will be played at the national hockey stadium during the day and in the indoor stadium for the night games,” added Ekallam.

With the club making 53 years this year, KAVC president Irene Kiconco believes that the tournament provides the best premier clubs in Uganda with an affordable, high-level volleyball competitive environment through convergence of top teams from the region and beyond.

“The club will also hold a community social responsible (CSR) activity prior to the event in partnership with sponsors and partners,” she explained. APR beat hosts and record 7-time winners KAVC 3-2 in the men’s final whilst beating six-time winners KCCA 3-2 in the women’s final.