Businessman Apollo Nyegamehe alias Aponye has passed on, according to reports.

Aponye died in a tragic car accident at Itojo, in Ntingamo District on Thursday evening.

It is not yet clear what caused the accident, but the businessman is said to have died on the spot. Nothing is yet said about the car occupants if any.

First responders at the scene reported that Aponye’s car rammed into a stationary truck.

Aponye is a renowned businessman who owns Aponye Mall in downtown Kampala, Mega Standard Supermarket as well as Aponye Mall at the heart of Ntinda.

He was one of the major suppliers of COVID-19 relief food, sparking controversy on how he was picked for the job as well as the quality of supplies he put out for distribution to the people.

He was also elected NRM chairman for Rukiga District and has been an ardent supporter of the ruling NRM until his death.