The MTN Tooro Kingdom Masaza took center stage as hundreds of spectators flocked to Katooke modern Playground on June 2, 2023, to witness the adrenaline-fueled Bicycle Races and the highly-anticipated Tooro Masaza MTN Football tournament. The joint-hosted events captivated the audience, showcasing remarkable talent and intense competition.

In a display of sheer determination, 36 riders from Mwenge North showcased their cycling prowess in the MTN sponsored Tooro Kingdom Bicycle Race. Covering a challenging distance of approximately 30 kilometers from Katooke Town Council to Mabira and back, the riders navigated the route with finesse and returned unscathed.

“I’m glad MTN Uganda in coordination with the Tooro Kingdom have kept the custom of these races in a bid to appreciate our talents,” expressed Aaron Muhumuza, a resident of Katooke and a double winner in the sports bikes category. Muhumuza, who failed to secure a top-five position in last year’s ordinary races, credited his decision to try his luck in the sports bikes category for his triumph.

The winners in the sports bicycles category included Ibrahim Kawooya, Mugisha Emmanuel, Aaron Muhumuza, Muwonge Muzamil, and Ahebwa Vincent Byoma. Meanwhile, the ordinary bikes category saw Amanyire Wilson, Alituha Rodger, Tukugize David, Tumusiime Leo, and Amanya Wilson emerge as victors. These riders were rewarded with funds ranging from 500,000 to 100,000 Ugandan shillings, respectively, according to their respective categories.

The Tooro Kingdom county chief, Adolf Baseka Musinguzi, commended MTN Uganda and the Tooro Kingdom for their collaboration in organizing the bicycle race. Baseka urged the winners to continue pushing themselves in training to surpass their counterparts from other counties, emphasizing the importance of sustained effort in achieving excellence.

On the same action-packed day, the MTN-sponsored Tooro Kingdom Masaza Football tournament continued to heat up the competition. Fort Portal City faced off against Kyaka County in the first match, which ended in a goalless draw. In the following match, Kyaka secured a 2-1 victory over Mwenge North, solidifying their spot in the semi-finals. Mwenge North’s tenacity paid off in their final match against Fort Portal City, as they claimed a narrow 1-0 victory.

Hon. Tom Bright, the Kyegegwa MP and a supporter of the Kyaka team, delivered a message of sportsmanship and non-violence to the players. He acknowledged the Tooro Kingdom MTN Masaza football tournament as a platform that not only discovers and nurtures youth talent but also serves as a reminder that there is life beyond the games.

Owek. Wandera Micheal, the Tooro Kingdom sports minister, highlighted the significance of these competitions in engaging the youth in the fight against HIV/AIDS. He expressed his appreciation for MTN’s support in various aspects, including the Masaza football tournament and the provision of hospital beds.

The MTN Tooro Kingdom Masaza continues to captivate audiences, celebrating the region’s rich sporting talents and fostering community engagement. Through the partnership between MTN Uganda and the Tooro Kingdom, these events stand as testaments to the power of sports in driving positive change and inspiring young individuals to reach their full potential.