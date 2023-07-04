The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has called on the Ugandan government to bring back its forces from other countries to defend the nation’s borders against terrorism.

The demand followed a statement from the UK warning that there is a looming terrorist attack in Uganda, and calling for increased vigilance by British nationals in public places.

FDC Deputy Secretary General Harold Kaija referred to incidents such as the deaths of Ugandan soldiers in Somalia and the more than 40 people killed in Kasese, and called for the immediate withdrawal of all Uganda forces from foreign countries.

“We are asking those in charge that the best thing would be to withdraw all Uganda forces whenever they are to come and defend the borders of this country,” he said while addressing the media at the party headquarters on Monday.

Kaija explained that the Constitution of Uganda states that the army’s major role is to protect the people of Uganda, their lives, poverty and borders.

“We request and we demand that the government brings back our soldiers to come and defend our people,” he said.

Kaija said that it is very sad that the government has downplayed the terror threat, claiming that there are no clear interventions that have been given in regard to the matter.

“No wonder Uganda has no respect for lives, we lost a (number of lives of our soldiers) in Somalia. We lost more than 40 young souls in Kasese but it has been business as usual. In countries where they respect the lives of their citizens, you would expect the head of state to (react immediately,” he said.

He noted that there would have been a national mourning for the lives of people that were lost during the recent incidents including that of Kasese.

In a travel advisory, the UK said that there is a likelihood of increased security checks in public places and hotels as security will be heightened in the nation.

Nationals have been urged to be on the lookout as they manoeuvre through public places and government buildings since terrorists tend to target areas that attract huge gatherings.

“Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Uganda. You should be vigilant at all times, especially in crowded areas and public places like hotels, transport hubs, restaurants and bars, and during major gatherings like sporting or religious events and when in close proximity to Government buildings or security installations such as police stations.”

The UK further stated that there is a high threat of terrorist attacks globally affecting UK interests and its nationals, “including from groups and individuals who view the UK and British nationals as targets.

Previous terrorist attacks in Uganda have targeted the security forces, places where football matches were being viewed, restaurants, buses and government buildings.

On June 17, 2023, the Ugandan police attributed to militants (the Allied Democratic Forces( ADF) an attack on a school in Mpondwe, Kasese District, western Uganda, close to the border with the DRC. 42 people were killed.

On November 16, 2021, terrorists used two explosive devices in Kampala killing 4 and injuring 33 people. Two further explosive devices were disarmed by the police.

On October 25, 2021, terrorists used an explosive device on a coach travelling on the Kampala to Masaka road near Mpigi killing one person.