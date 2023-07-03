The past fifteen years have proven to be nothing short of remarkable for NBS TV, the flagship brand of Next Media.

Witnessing an unprecedented surge in viewership, revenue, and brand equity, NBS TV has undoubtedly solidified its position in the media landscape.

However, the promising future for NBS TV extends far beyond its past accomplishments. The next decade promises to be even more auspicious, with the media giant actively developing new strategies to tap into the rapidly expanding digital realm, projected to be worth hundreds of billions of dollars.

Expectations are high that NBS TV will experience accelerated growth over the coming ten years, surpassing the achievements of the previous decade.

Looking ahead, the Next Media Group CEO, Kin Kariisa, asserts that NBS TV’s dominance will be unrivaled over the next thirty years, asserting an edge in skills, resources, cutting-edge equipment, strategic collaborations, and substantial investment in talent. These elements, combined with the station’s significant milestones, such as obtaining the ISO certification and forging international partnerships with prestigious media houses like BBC, AlJazeera, VOA, and DW, have firmly set NBS TV apart from its peers.

Kin Kariisa proudly claims, “We have successfully impacted narratives and exerted significant influence on policy and business in this country.” Indeed, NBS TV’s impact on Ugandan society has been nothing short of transformational.

Beyond the accomplishments of NBS TV, Kin Kariisa’s confidence extends to the other twelve brands under the Next Media umbrella, including NBS Sport, Sanyuka TV, Sanyuka Prime, Next Radio, Pulse Radio, Next Com, Afro Mobile, Next Production Limited, HillCom, NilePost, and Salam TV. He envisions each of these brands becoming the market leader in their respective fields within the next two years, further fortifying the Next Media’s dominant position.

To commemorate their 15th-anniversary milestone, Next Media Group has chosen to give back to society. In partnership with other organizations, they plan to plant 15 million trees across Uganda in the coming year, contributing to environmental conservation efforts. Additionally, the media conglomerate aims to support aspiring journalists by awarding 15 full scholarships to journalism students, nurturing the next generation of media professionals.

Since its inception in 2008, NBS TV has been the recipient of numerous accolades, including the prestigious title of “Most Admired Ugandan Media Brand,” winning recognition for its groundbreaking investigative pieces and exceptional reporting.

NBS TV stands at the threshold of a remarkably promising future. With a solid foundation of achievements and a strategic vision for the next three decades, the media powerhouse is poised to maintain its position as a transformative force in Uganda’s media landscape. The Next Media’s unwavering commitment to innovation, collaboration, and social responsibility ensures that NBS TV and its affiliated brands will continue to inspire, inform, and shape the nation’s narrative for generations to come.