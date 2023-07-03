The highly anticipated second edition of Roast and Rhyme’ Nyam on The Nile’ took Jinja by storm from June 30 to July 2, and it was an epic weekend of entertainment and excitement.

Sponsored by Bell Lager, this three-day extravaganza delivered an unforgettable experience against the breathtaking backdrop of the river Nile, providing the perfect fusion of urban entertainment and outdoor fun in Eastern Uganda.

On Friday, festival-goers embarked on a thrilling adventure through the remarkable city of Jinja, immersing themselves in its vibrant energy and exploring its renowned tourist attractions. From witnessing the awe-inspiring source of the Nile to engaging in heart-pounding activities like tubing, quad biking, horse racing, and bungee jumping, there was no shortage of adrenaline-fueled excitement.

“We’re glad to join Swangz Avenue in bringing this beautiful All Ugandan lifestyle event to our audiences outside Kampala. Jinja is one of the most beautiful cities in Uganda, and we are here to show the rest of the country and the world how good the Ugandan entertainment experience is,” said Ngobi Nicholas, the Sanyuka TV brand manager.

As the sun set, the festivities returned to the Source of the Nile Gardens, where an enchanting atmosphere awaited the riverbanks. The aroma of sizzling meat roasts filled the air, setting the stage for an evening of culinary delights. The crowd was captivated by the electrifying performances of Uganda’s top talents, including the sensational Sheebah Karungi, the energetic Mun G, the soulful Kohen Jaycee, and the electrifying Double Black Band and Double Revolution Band.

Roast and Rhyme’ Nyam on The Nile’ was made possible by the support of Afro Mobile and Sanyuka TV, the official media sponsors, ensuring that the event received widespread coverage and reached nationwide audiences.

“Afro Mobile is proud to have been a part of the Roast & Rhyme Nyam on the Nile experience using the opportunity to showcase and celebrate the tremendous Ugandan talent that has graced us over the ages, including some new refreshing acts. Showcasing these performances to the Ugandans locally & internationally is vital in promoting Ugandan content beyond borders & encouraging content creation, ultimately growing the media industry in Uganda and its influence globally,” Timothy Bhatia, Afro Mobile Brand Manager.

This sensational weekend getaway left attendees with unforgettable memories, an unforgettable atmosphere, and an insatiable desire for more. Until next time, let the anticipation for the next Roast and Rhyme adventure begin!