The Inspectorate General of Government (IGG) Beti Kamya on Monday made an impromptu visit to the offices of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development.

According to the IGG and team, the visit was motivated by several complaints regarding corruption at the Ministry of Energy.

The team from the IGG’s office was received by the Permanent Secretary Irene Batebe and they held a brief meeting with officials in the Ministry’s boardroom.

“The IGG will pick documents for further analysis in the area of focus,” a statement from the IGG reads in part.

It adds that Kamya took time to educate staff at the ministry on the dangers, effects and costs of corruption.

This is the second time the IGG is making an impromptu visit to a government agency, the first being at the National Medical Stores (NMS) in Entebbe, where he found the offices abandoned.

Kamya later educated members of NMS staff on corruption, urging them to take matters seriously, for they are the most affected by corruption.

Kamya told the staff that while she will continue enjoying high-standard medical attention abroad, they (the staff) will be stuck in Ugandans hospitals without medicine.

A section of Ugandans castigated Kamya for her remarks but she said she does not regret saying the truth.