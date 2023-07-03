Ugandan TikToker Resto Kalenzi, who appeared in a video claiming to be a member of terror group ADF behind the Kasese school attack, has been further remanded until July 17.

Kalanzi made an appearance before Lugazi Chief Magistrates Court presided over by magistrate Augustine Aule.

Kalenzi, who was wearing a white sweater, was taken from a police patrol vehicle with four other prisoners and taken into a court cell for temporary custody amidst crowds that gathered at the court yard to witness the proceedings.

He was charged with two counts of hate speech and spreading unsolicited information via social media which he pleaded not guilty to.

However, Kalanzi’s attempts to apply for bail hit a snag when relatives, including his father, who were supposed to stand surety for him failed to appear in court.

This forced the trial magistrate to send Kalenzi to Kawolo Government prison until July 17. Kalenzi and his relatives burst into tears at the decision.

Last week at a court session, Resto Kalanzi pleaded for forgiveness from president Museveni and the people of Kasese claiming he was not among the killers.