President Museveni has directed the State House Anti Corruption Unit to kick off investigations into last months’ violent Bukedea LC5 by-election which among others saw one of the candidates beaten and stripped naked at the Electoral Commission offices.

“Therefore, investigate these claims and if any criminality was committed, take action and report back. Such actions are not only electoral offences. They are also criminal. I am, therefore, directing you to handle the criminals,” Museveni said in the June, 26 directive to the State House Anti-Corruption Unit head, Brig Henry Isoke.

The violence

Ahead of the June, 15, 2023 by-election, one of the aspirants, David Steven Omagor, on independent ticket was attacked by a group of over 50 goons as he approached the Electoral Commission offices for nomination.

He was badly beaten by the goons who had surrounded him and in the process, his clothes were torn whereas the same group made off with his nomination papers.

Earlier, there was also a raid at Omagor’s home and several documents including nomination papers he had earlier prepared stolen as well as campaign cash amounting to shs162 million.

The by-election was later won by NRM’s Mary Akol won the by-election after Omagor had withdrawn from the race.

In his directive to the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, President Museveni says he has been informed that the violence was orchestrated by government officials who invaded Omagor’s house, confiscated his academic papers and stole shs163 million cash.

Museveni says all this was done to stop Omagor from being nominated.

“The EC had to extend the nomination days when he appealed. Even then when he went for nomination, he was attacked at the gate of the Electoral Commission. Come election morning, Government officials invaded the polling stations and voted on behalf of the voters. This sounds like a film,” he says.

According to the president, he cant allow the country to slip back to the chaos of 1980 which partly saw him and his group go to the bush.

However, I want to be sure that Uganda does not go back to the crime of 1980, with Muwanga elections that forced us to go to the bush. Therefore, investigate these claims and if any criminality was committed, take action and report back.”

The directive has been copied to the Vice President, Speaker of Parliament, Prime Minister, NRM Secretary General, NRM electoral commission chairperson and the Inspector General of Police.

The Nile Post has separately learnt that State House Anti Corruption Unit’s Brig Henry Isoke has kicked off the probe today, Sunday.