The leader of the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC), Jimmy Akena, has criticised members of the ruling NRM party for portraying themselves as “saints” in supporting a candidate within a bereaved family.

Akena was campaigning for Dr Eunice Apio Otuko ahead of Oyam North by-election. The by-election will take place on July 6 2023.

Akena warned the unidentified NRM members to stop dragging him into their party’s internal disputes.

Both UPC and NRM candidates are fighting for approximately 50,000 votes in the constituency, which has a population of 160,624 people.

Some NRM members have questioned Akena’s participation in the campaign, prompting him to defend his presence and vow to protect UPC votes until the final ballot is cast.

“I needed to point out very clearly to them that when I stood in 2006, the regional vice chairman for North region of NRM was the candidate I stood against and the chairman of NRM who is the president of Uganda campaigned for his candidate, I have not complained,” he said.

He warned some members from the ruling party who he didn’t name to stop dragging him in their confession and disagreement within their party.

“Some members of the ruling party are trying to portray themselves as saints on this issue by supporting a candidate who is from the family of the bereaved. I am here in Oyam campaigning for the UPC candidate and I am supporting my candidate,” he said.

Akena also called for a free and fair election and promised better service delivery to the people of Oyam who are currently struggling with development challenges including limited access to health and educational facilities, insufficient water supplies, and food insecurity.

“I will make sure that every vote that has been cast for my candidate is counted.2026 is loading. We are in the process of preparing for 2026. As UPC we are also preparing for 2026 and Jimmy Akena is also preparing for 2026,” he said.

The current NRM candidate for Oyam North is Samuel Okello Engola, son of the late former State Minister for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations Charles Okello Engola Macodwogo, who held the same parliamentary seat.

Engola was shot and killed by his bodyguard in 2023. For Akena and the UPC, the election provides an opportunity to mobilise their base and prove their appeal among voters.

The constituency is home to around 50,000 voters living in an area with a population of over 160,000.

According to the 2014 National Population and Housing Census, 34.9% of households are five kilometres or more from the nearest health facility and 10.7% of households are five kilometres or more from the nearest primary school, while only 6.2% have access to piped water.

The UPC has had limited electoral success since the party’s founder and first president, Milton Obote, was overthrown in 1985 by current president Yoweri Museveni.

The party has remained a minority compared to the NRM and other opposition groups.

However, Akena’s leadership of the UPC has been characterised by efforts to build internal cohesion through reconciliation with party members who were divided by factionalism.

UPC’s closeness with the ruling party sparked a leadership battle with rival faction led by Olara Otunnu, which Akena ultimately won after a marathon court battle.

The UPC has a rich history within Ugandan politics, with Obote leading Uganda to independence from Britain in 1962 and later founding the UPC in 1959.

Akena’s outspoken criticism of NRM members and his vow to protect UPC votes reflects the party’s continued struggle for increased electoral success amid a challenging political and economic environment in Uganda.