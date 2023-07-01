A UPDF soldier was one of the suspected apprehended after an armed robbery in Luzira, a city suburb got interrupted by a section of the locals.

Vincent Guma, 34 years, attached to Kikubamutwe Army Barracks along Kayunga road, was arrested together with Mugerwa Darglous aged 47 years, a Legal Assistant, and resident of Lakeside Luzira, Nakawa Division, Kampala District.

An AK-47 gun was also recovered from the duo.

According to a Police statement, the suspects were apprehended following an incident on Friday at 9:30 pm in Luzira, when they orchestrated an armed robbery on a Mobile Money outlet.

According to reports, Bahati Aggrey and Nyamukulu Annah were in the process of closing their Mobile Money outlet when two armed thugs approached them. The assailants fired shots into the air, causing panic, and Bahati Aggrey managed to escape, leaving Nyamukulu trapped inside the shop.

The criminals proceeded to break into the shop, stealing a total of Shs72,000,000 (Seventy-two million shillings).

However as they fled the scene, they were intercepted by members of the public, and an encounter ensued which left one Richard Ssenyondo dead and injured another person identified as Betty Nakigude.

“While one of the thugs successfully evaded capture, police managed to arrest two suspects,” a statement from police confirms

“The body of the deceased, identified as Ssenyondo Richard, a 38-year-old businessperson residing in Mutungo, Nakawa Division, was handed over to the City Mortuary in Mulago for a postmortem examination. The injured victim, Nakigudde Betty, has been identified and is receiving medical treatment,” the statement continues.