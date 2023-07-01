President Museveni was left angered seriously after his convoy went via a road in Nakaseke to Kaweweta Recruit Training School where he was due to pass out 9,690 Local Defence Personnel.

On the way to the event, Museveni was taken through the Katugo Murram. The angry Museveni likened the road to a swimming pool, vowing to deal with whoever is involved if the road is not worked on immediately.

“Are these making a road or a swimming pool? Because when you make a road and you don’t put drainage channels, when it rains your road will become a swimming pool,” he said.

“If I come next time, I will have to deal with the one involved,” he added.

This is the second time the president is publicly showing discontent with social goods and services delivered to the people in Nakaseke.

In 2021, President Museveni while heading to Ngoma said he was disappointed with the Ministry of Energy for procuring tiny electricity poles for the people.

“Which electricity can these tiny poles carry? These are like sticks, they are not poles, the people at the Ministry of Energy should be embarrassed,” President Museveni said.

“My staff should take pictures and videos of these tiny poles and show these people,” he added.

He was informed that the poles were procured during the regime of Eng Irene Muloni. Museveni would later react by transferring Dr Mary Goretti Kitutu to Karamoja and declining to re-appoint Irene Muloni to a cabinet position.