The outcome of Friday’s UN Security Council vote on the future of the peacekeeping force in Mali was never in doubt – they had little choice but to terminate what has been the most deadly of all such UN operations around the world.
Over its more than 10-year deployment, some 187 peacekeepers have lost their lives.
However, it is not the casualty toll that is driving the UN out of Mali. It is the country’s military regime that is insisting the 12,000 international troops must depart – despite a desperate security crisis that shows no sign of fading away.
Once the UN peacekeepers have departed, Mali will be even more dependent on the Russian mercenary Wagner group, which is thought to have 1,000 fighters in the country, for security back-up.
Across northern and central regions of Mali, a vast country that extends from tropical West Africa deep into the Sahara Desert, jihadist armed groups stage regular attacks.
Despite Wagner’s fearsome reputation, there must be questions about its effectiveness in fighting the militants, even if manpower is boosted with extra fighters redeployed from the war in Ukraine.
The recent falling out between Russia President Vladimir Putin and Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the mercenary outfit, may raise questions about the exact arrangements under which these forces are deployed.
For Russia’s president their presence is a useful way of needling France and the US and bolstering the Russian footprint in West Africa.
But Wagner will not have the scale of air-strike power, armoured units and logistical support, backed up with US satellite intelligence, that was at the disposal of the French force Barkhane – which pulled out last year after the breakdown of trust between Mali and the former colonial power.
Wagner units seem more likely to prioritise the holding of a few key bases, from where they may venture out on raids and patrols, rather than an overall strategic push.
The 11 months during which Mali has relied on Wagner rather than French support have seen jihadist groups intensify their activities and extend their reach.
Once the UN has also left, that trend could accelerate, while the mercenaries’ hard-line approach could further alienate Tuareg and Peulh (also known as Fulani) pastoralist communities.
Tensions between farming and livestock herding communities have already added fuel to the violence in parts of central Mali, where the fertile inland delta of the River Niger should be West Africa’s rice basket.
Amidst the insecurity, more than 1,500 schools are closed and local economic life is badly disrupted. The Malian state and basic public administration and essential services are entirely absent from many parts of the north.
The monitoring group Acled reports that 1,576 people were killed in 682 incidents so far this year.
