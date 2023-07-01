The Church of Uganda has announced the nullification of the election of Rev. Canon Godfrey Kasana as the 4th Bishop of Luwero Diocese.

The decision was made during a meeting on June 28, 2023 at the Kabalega Resort Hotel in Hoima by the House of Bishops.

The Provincial Secretary of the Church, Rev. Canon William Ongeng, explained in a statement that the decision was made due to credible information that the Bishop-elect’s integrity was misrepresented during the nomination and election process, which invalidated the election.

“We regret the immediate impact this decision will have on Luwero Diocese as well as on the Bishop-elect and his family. We continue to pray for both, and assure you that the resolution of this matter is our highest priority,” Ongeng said.

The House of Bishops has ordered fresh nominations from the Diocesan Nominations Committee within a period of one month, ending on July 31, 2023.

The current Bishop of Luwero, Rt. Rev. Eridard Nsubuga, will abdicate on Sunday, July 9, 2023 upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 65. He will hand over ecclesiastical authority to the Archbishop, per the Constitution and Canons of the Church of Uganda.

The House of Bishops will receive fresh nominations for the next Bishop of Luwero and elect on August 1, 2023. The consecration and enthronement of the 4th Bishop of Luwero will be on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at St. Mark’s Cathedral, Luwero.

Ongeng urged Christians and church leaders to remain calm and pray for Luwero Diocese, and for all affected parties to remain calm during this time.