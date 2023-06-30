Promoted police officers have said that prior to this year’s elevation in ranks, many of their colleagues had given up on ever being promoted .

“You have given hope to those who had long lost it. This is the biggest promotion and is unprecedented in the police force. It has caused a lot of excitement in the force. These promotions have motivated, fired us up and inspired us to perform even better,” Senior Commissioner of police, Bazir Mugisha said.

He was speaking on behalf of fellow promoted police officers during their pipping ceremony held at the Police headquarters at Naguru in Kampala.

A total of 10915 officers have been promoted to various ranks this year.

President Museveni in exercise of the powers vested in him under section 9(i) of the Police Act, promoted 1638 gazetted police officers whereas the IGP promoted 9,312 subordinate police officers.

This number added to the over 700 gazetted officers promoted last year.

However, last year’s development came following a six-year lull without promotions in the force since 2016.

According to Mugisha, many of their colleagues had spent more than four decades without any promotion and that a good number of them had lost hope.

“I can give a few examples. There is Corporal Christine Mbeiza of Kamuli who had served at the rank of Police Constable for a period of 40 years and Corporal Hellen Achom of Buwenge who had spent 40 years at the rank of constable. There is also Assistant Inspector of Police Edison Nibalema who had spent 29 years at the rank of sergeant. All these have been promoted and now have a new description for the ranks. To some, the new ranks are a miracle from God whereas to others, it is a dream come true. Others are still dreaming and others have not yet believed.”

“There are many other officers who have still stayed on their current ranks , they are hard working , have a clean record but have hope they will be promoted.”

Mugisha however noted that the promoted officers will work hard so as not to shame the new ranks

IGP Ochola assures

The Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola has assured police officers that going forward, promotions will be more frequent to deviate from the previous practice.

“The frequency of promotions and numbers of promoted officers would have been more, but there was a backlog created as a result of investigations initiated by the Inspectorate of Government on the previous promotions of 2016,” Ochola said.

Ochola admitted there were queries that prompted investigations by the IGG and these saw promotions halted but said this created a backlog with its consequences.

“The investigations by the office of the Inspectorate of Government created a big backlog with dire consequences to our human resource administration and development. For example, currently, this phase has the highest number of promoted officers in the history of the Uganda Police Force, but still, there are many other deserving officers pending.”

Applauding the police promotions and appointments committees, Ochola tasked them to iron out any issues to ensure the promotions become more regular.

“At the same time, however, we must address the continued occurrence of the few irregularities, although minor, in the promotion process that continue to dent or threaten the promotion system that we are building.”

He urged for a robust system and maintenance of a clean database for the force’s human resource.

“Therefore, I want to emphasise that our immediate goal and task at hand is to integrate technology in our human resource management, above all, to address the few loopholes in the recruitment, deployment, promotion and retirement of our officers,” Ochola said.

“ A task of particular importance for the Uganda Police Force management immediately after this function, will be ensuring that all officers that merit, but were not promoted, are identified and set for promotion in the next phase. It is important to make sure that the promotion process remains transparent and free from manipulation.”

The police chief said similarly, equipping the newly promoted officers with relevant skills and knowledge is the force’s priority.

“The force will continue to conduct several management and career courses. Police management will be paying particular attention to training. Large-scale training on integrity, ideological orientation, human rights, customer care and general professional conduct should become a regular part of our forces’ life.”