As NBS TV commemorates 15 years of providing accurate and bold news to the people of Uganda, they are taking the opportunity to encourage fellow Ugandans to engage in a noble act—donating blood to save lives.

Embracing this patriotic journey, Next Media Group CEO Kin Kariisa emphasizes the vital importance of blood donation, as it is a resource that cannot be manufactured but relies solely on the conscious choice of individuals to contribute.

“In hospitals across the country, there are countless individuals in need of blood transfusions—young mothers, children, and many others who depend on the kindness and generosity of donors,” Kin Kariisa.

“By donating blood, we have the power to make a profound impact on their lives. It is a collective responsibility to ensure the well-being of our fellow citizens, recognizing that any one of us may find ourselves in need of blood tomorrow,” he added.

This impassioned plea to every Ugandan to participate in the blood donation drive and be part of this life-saving endeavor was delivered by Kin Kariisa while donating blood at the Next Media Park while launching NBS At 15 campaign.

He thanked the Uganda Blood Transfusion Services (UBTS) for their unwavering commitment to collecting blood and saving lives.

According to Kin Kariisa, UBTS has demonstrated efficiency and consistency in its operations, readily accepting blood donations from the Next Media Transformers.

The Next Media group, which includes NBS TV, holds a deep commitment to serving Uganda in every possible way, and donating blood has been an integral part of their culture for some time. This tradition was first established at the Next Media Park during the Next Media Talks—an event that continues to reinforce the importance of donating blood within the organization.

A regular voluntary donor, Kin Kariisa expresses immense pride in saving countless lives through blood donation. The satisfaction derived from knowing that his blood has made a significant difference motivates his continued dedication to this cause. It is a personal testament to the impact that each donor can make within their community.