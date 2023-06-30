The Embassy of France in Uganda has contributed shillings 180 million to support young Ugandan content creators in the design and production of digital media.

This was through a partnership with the Media Challenge Initiative (MCI), a nonprofit youth media development organization.

The initiative, titled “Supporting Young Content Creators in the Design and Production of Digital Media,” aims to empower youth digital content creators in Uganda, enabling them to become self-employed and build sustainable businesses in their communities.

The CEO of MCI, Abaas Mpindi, stated that the partnership with the French Embassy is transformative and offers 15 talented young content creators from urban areas in Uganda comprehensive skilling, training, mentorship, and business incubation.

He believes the programme will create a wave of sustainable media businesses that will not only benefit entrepreneurs but also contribute to the growth of the digital content market in Uganda.

“We are thrilled to partner with the French Embassy Uganda on this transformative project. By empowering young content creators with the necessary skills, resources, and mentorship, we believe we can create a wave of sustainable media businesses that will not only benefit the entrepreneurs but also contribute to the growth of the digital content market in Uganda,” he said.

The program will begin with a one-week pilot training facilitated by the MCI training department and supported by external digital content facilitators. The 15 trained content creators will then pitch their media business ideas for their respective communities.

The selected entrepreneurs will be granted seed funds and working space at the MCI Media Hub, empowering them to acquire equipment and produce content to kickstart their enterprises.

Mpindi explained that a three-month refresher training program led by the hub will further enhance their content creation skills and refine their business plans.

To ensure sustainable growth and success, the young content creators will receive invaluable guidance from local business mentors through a mentorship program spanning three months and the entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to share project feedback, receive support in implementing learnings from the training sessions, and explore potential digital business opportunities.

The French Embassy will lead an organised debate and content exhibition, fostering exposure to the wider digital content market.

The project aims to achieve several key objectives and outcomes, including the implementation of a needs-based curriculum for digital content creation skills training, the successful completion of a four-week digital skills training program and an increase in knowledge and skills for the participants to develop quality media content and viable business enterprises within their communities.

Ambassador of France to Uganda, Xavier Sticker noted that the project represents a big step towards building a vibrant ecosystem that nurtures and supports the young content creators.

“We are very happy to work with MCI on this project as a continuation of our partnership that includes the Kampala Geopolitics Conference, among others. This project will foster new partnership collaborations and growth opportunities between the content creators and the stakeholders,” he said.

The initiative will expand access to digital platforms and equip the content creators with relevant skills.

These include such as financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and content curation to effectively produce and monetize their content.

The ultimate goal is to see the establishment of media businesses that generate revenue within the local communities, creating a ripple effect as the trained innovators share their knowledge through skills-sharing and mentorship for other youth in Uganda.