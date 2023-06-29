A group of leaders from the Rwenzururu Kingdom have apologised for the violence that occurred in Kasese District on November 27 2016.

The violence left more than 100 civilians and 15 police officers killed in the clashes.

Many of the civilians and royal guards were killed at the palace compound and the Rwenzururu Kingdom offices, all in Kasese Municipality.

Scores were later charged with treason, terrorism, and murder for the death of 15 police officers.

The Omusinga, Charles Wesley Mumbere, after being freed on bail, was not allowed to travel to his kingdom until recently when the state dropped treason, terrorism and murder charges against him and 217 of his royal guards.

The group, in a statement seen by the Nile Post, promised that they will not engage in any criminal or insurgent activities.

The group, including former and current ministers, veterans of the Rwenzururu Movement, and royal guards of the Obusinga bwa Rwenzururu, vowed to obey the lawful orders of the authorities of the government.

The group renounced the pursuit of an independent state known as Yiira state and acknowledged that the refusal by the royal guards to lay down arms and vacate the Omusinga’s palace resulted in the loss of lives and property.

They expressed commitment towards conducting a kingdom-wide tour to discourage people from participating in acts of violence, rebellions, and criminality, and to report any criminal elements.

They will work with the government to restore and promote peace and security in the Rwenzori Region.

The leaders emphasised that Obusinga bwa Rwenzururu will exist and operate within the confines of the Constitution and laws of Uganda, and will not engage in partisan politics.

Meanwhile, Prince Masereka Moris, a nephew of the Omusinga of Rwenzururu, has called for truth, justice, and accountability following the recent amnesty granted to the Omusinga and his accomplices.

He highlighted key events in the Rwenzururu Kingdom since 2012, including attacks on government security establishments and the 2022 confession letter from the Omusinga to the President of Uganda.

Masereka raised questions about the chaos in the Rwenzururu Kingdom, witchcraft in the Omusinga’s palace, and the use of force during the attack on the palace.

He suggested that the government should allow the Omusinga to denounce Yiira state and his insurgent activities and that he should abdicate the cultural throne.

The statement of apology from the Rwenzururu Kingdom leaders is a positive step toward peace in the region.

During the Kasese incident, the government accused the Rwenzururu kingdom of breeding the violence, alleging that its palace hosted treasonable conspirators and an armed militia.

Kingdom officials and local politicians denied the treason charges and blamed the government for the worsening insecurity in the region.

The Rwenzururu Kingdom is a traditional kingdom located in the Rwenzori Mountains of western Uganda.

It was established in 1962 by Isaya Mukirania, who led a rebellion against the Toro Kingdom.

Over the years, the Rwenzururu Kingdom has experienced tension and conflicts with the government.

In 2016, a major clash occurred between the kingdom and the Ugandan government, resulting in the loss of many lives.

As a consequence, Charles Wesley Mumbere, the Omusinga of Rwenzururu, and several of his supporters were arrested. Mumbere was eventually released from prison after signing an amnesty agreement with the government.

While the apology and renunciation of violence by the leaders of the Rwenzururu Kingdom are significant steps towards peace in the region, there is still a long way to go in terms of achieving truth, justice, and accountability.

Masereka emphasised the need for collaboration between the government and the kingdom to find a way to bring about lasting peace and stability in the region.