MedXpo Africa Events has launched its first ever medical expo for Ugandans in Kampala slated for this September.

The three-day expo is slated to take place from September 7-9, 2023, at UMA Show Grounds Lugogo.

According to the organisers, the event, a first of its kind in Kampala, is aimed at bridging the gap in knowledge and healthcare accessibility existing between healthcare institutions, health workers, and the general public.

According to MedXpo, this will be achieved through the provision of evidence-based, patient-friendly information and access to quality knowledge, healthcare services and products.

The event is expected to bring together different categories of healthcare professionals to interface, share knowledge and network with the general public.

According to Daniel Tumwine, the team lead at Medxpo, the expo will offer Ugandans opportunity to access accurate health information which can help to improve quality of life and medical services available to the population.

“This lack of health information translates to lack of disease prevention, delayed access to healthcare, financial exploitation, the perpetuation of medical myths as well as poor medical outcomes including death or lifelong disability,”

Laila Noor from MedXpo Africa, noted that more than 50 eminent and diverse healthcare professionals will be present during the expo.

“We shall also have over 40 reputable hospitals and healthcare institutions from across the country plus 100 health products and service exhibitors,” she explains.

The three-day event will be structured to provide for; multiple thematic plenary, workshop, training, and private consult sessions involving distinguished medical specialists in over 20 fields, knowledge Cafés with reputable healthcare individuals, hospitals, and other health institutions to create awareness of health conditions, management options available in Uganda and/or abroad, networking breakfasts.

There will also be a free screening of common health conditions such as diabetes and their complications, stroke, heart health, eye and ear pathology, hypertension, mental health, nutrition and child and adult development assessments for autism, cerebral pals and other neuro-developmental conditions.