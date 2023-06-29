Imams in Iganga district have asked President Museveni to give them motorcycles to help them conduct their religious duties more easily.

The request was made by Imam Bilali Muzamiru Muwinda of Nasuti in Nambale. Muwinda made the request during the Eid Aduha prayers at Nasuti Primary School.

Muwinda heads the Masigid Jamiaya Nasuti.

He said, “We badly need the motorcycles because they will ease transport as we move to preach the word of Allah and also encourage the communities to engage in government projects like PDM.”

His views were supported by Imam Musa Walubani of Namungalwe subcounty. Imam Walubani said, “We sometimes have to travel 5 to 6 kilometRES to go for burial and other functions but at times we find ourselves reaching late when the locals are so tired. We need some means of transport.”