The Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, has called on Muslim followers to pray for the children who were killed in the ADF rebel school attack in Kasese.

Over 40 students lost their lives, and the Kabaka’s Eid-al-Adha message highlighted the importance of coming together as a community during this time of loss.

Eid-al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is a significant date on the Muslim calendar used to honour Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son to God.

Muslims across the world celebrate this festival by sharing meat with family and those in need. The Kabaka also acknowledged the desperate need for refuge in Uganda and asked the Muslim community to continue to pray for those affected by the attack.

The recent massacre at Lhubiriha secondary school in Kasese is a tragic reminder of the danger posed by the ADF rebel group in Uganda. The group attacked the privately-owned school, killing over 40 people, most of them students. The incident occurred in Nyabugando Town Council, Karambi Sub County, in Kasese district.

Mutebi appealed to the Muslim faithful during this Eid al-Adha to pray for the souls of these children who were killed in the attack.

He noted that many Ugandans are desperate for refuge at the moment, calling upon Muslims faithful to pray for them.

“Please pray for the souls of our children who were killed at Lhubiriha School in Kaseese, and for the parents of those children for their grief and shock. There is also the pain in our people that is in the minds of confusion and various other situations that cause anger in the souls,” he said in a statement.

He also congratulated Muslims upon the arrival and celebration of the most important day of their faith, Eid Adhuha.

“We also pray for all our fellow believers who have made the holy pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina, to fulfill the fifth pillar of faith, that their petitions will be answered,” he said.

The Kabaka noted that both these acts teach us to be humble and believe that everything is possible in the sight of Allah.

He asked the faithful who have reached this day to remember that Allah has done so because He has a purpose.

“So let us always thank Allah for what he gives us and the time he has prepared for us to live on earth. Please, at this time have a special prayer for our people who care about us in a mysterious way and no one follows,” he noted.

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) recently confirmed that over 40 people who were mostly students were killed in a deadly attack at Lhubiriha secondary School in Kasese.

Gunmen suspected to be Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels attacked at Lhubiriha secondary school in Kasese killing several students and abducting others.

Mpondwe is located in Nyabugando Town Council, Karambi Sub County, in Kasese district. The school is about two kilometres from the shared border with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The unfortunate incident at the school comes 25 years to the day after the same rebel outfit launched a devastating attack on Uganda Technical College, Kichwamba on June 8, 1998.