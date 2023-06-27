As the most significant and sacred day in the Islamic calendar, the day of Arafat holds deep spiritual and historical importance for Muslims worldwide.

Occurring on the 9th day of Dhul Hijjah, millions of pilgrims making their annual Hajj pilgrimage gather on the plains of Arafat in Saudi Arabia to engage in worship, supplication, and remembrance.

After this auspicious day, Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha, a joyous occasion that commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in obedience to God’s command.

On this day of Arafat, it is believed that everyone will be resurrected and gathered on Mount Arafat to be held accountable for their actions.

Many people, on the Day of Arafat, will submit themselves to worship and fast to cleanse their souls to receive the ultimate reward of entering Jannah (Paradise). This day is also the very essence of Hajj.

Arafat is the day when Islam religion was completed by Allah from when it was first sent down on the night of Laylat al-Qadr, “The Night of Power” within the last ten days of Ramadhan, till it was made complete, on this day, the “Day of Arafat.”

“Today I have perfected for you your religion, and completed upon you my blessing, and I have chosen for you Islam as (your) religion.” (Qu’ran, 5:3)

There are none greater than the ten days of Dhul Hijjah, according to Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him)

“There are no days greater and more beloved to Allah than these ten days of Dhul Hijjah, so increase in them your declaration of the oneness of Allah (taheel), your exaltation of him (takbeer), and your praise of him”

What and where is Arafat?

Mount Arafat is a granite hill about 20km southeast of Makkah in the plain of Arafah. It is often called the “Mountain of Mercy,” because it is the hill upon which Prophet Ibrahim was prepared to sacrifice his son Ismail before Allah mercifully substituted a ram for sacrifice in place of the boy.

It is also the place where on this day, Hajj pilgrims pause before moving on to Makkah. They stand before God (wuquf), in contemplative vigil, offering supplications, repenting and atoning for their sins, and listening to the sermons of Islamic scholars. This vigil on Arafah is essential. Otherwise, their Hajj is considered invalid.

Here are six reasons why you should take advantage and fast on this auspicious day:

It is the day when the religion of Islam was perfected.

Allah revealed to the Prophet Muhammad:” Today, I have perfected for you your religion, completed upon you My blessing and have approved for you Islam as your religion.” (Qur’an 5:3). Fasting is a way to celebrate this monumental occasion.

It is the day when the Prophet Muhammad gave his last sermon.

Prophet Muhammed delivered his farewell sermon on Mount Arafat. He reminds us to follow the Qur’an and Sunnah and address racism, gender equality and human rights.

The day Allah releases souls from hell.

The Prophet said: “There is no day in which Allah sets free more souls from the fire of hell than on the day of Arafah.”

It is the essence of Hajj.

The ritual of Hajj would not be complete without the blessed journey to Mount Arafah. The Prophet said: “Hajj is Arafat.” (Nasa’i) repenting on the day of Arafat is a way of renewing your promise to Allah and starting afresh.

It is when Allah descends down from the sky.

For the people who stay in Arafat, Allah descends to the sky and says to His angels: “My slaves have come to me, looking rough, from every deep valley hoping for my mercy, so if their sins are equivalent to the amount of sand or the drops of rain or like the foam on the sea I will forgive them. So go forth My slaves! Having forgiveness for what and whom you have interceded for.”

It is the greatest day of the Islamic Year.

“Fasting on the day of Arafah expiates the sins from the past and coming year.”

Fasting is one of the most favourable acts of worship for Allah. Fasting on the Day of Arafat is another chance for you to reflect and gain closeness to Allah without any worldly distractions.