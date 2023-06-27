Richard Todwong, has played down the opposition’s efforts to win the Oyam North county constituency by-election seat.

Todwong who is the Secretary-General of National Resistance Movement (NRM), stated that the NRM is more organised, strong and united than opposition parties such as the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC).

Speaking during a campaign event in Abok Sub County with senior party members, Todwong expressed confidence in their candidate, Samuel Okello Engola, and claimed that the NRM is leading the race.

Okello Engola is contesting in the forthcoming by-election for the Member of Parliament for Oyam County North in Oyam District. The by-election will take place July 6, according to the Electoral commission.

Todwong highlighted that the NRM’s campaign message centers on improving service delivery in the area, including better health services, good roads, quality education, and electricity connectivity in collaboration with Engola.

Additionally, notable UPC member, former area Member of Parliament and lead counsel for LRA’s Commander Dominic Ogwen at the International Criminal Court (ICC), Krispus Ayena Odongo, has joined the NRM in a significant development.

Todwong welcomed him, stating, “I am exceedingly excited to welcome our colleagues from the UPC. Many of them, like Odongo, has been senior leaders there, and their arrival will be valuable for consolidating the NRM in the sub-region.”

He said his act of joining the party demonstrates trust and confidence in the ruling party’s ability to secure their future.

Odongo explained his personal decision to join the NRM, citing President Museveni’s leadership and his commitment to delivering positive change. Odongo called upon his supporters to follow him into his new political address, emphasising the NRM’s good intentions.

Todwong emphasised that the NRM is not in competition with anyone, as their campaigns focus on the government’s readiness to collaborate with Okello Engola to improve service delivery.

Meanwhile, Omoro County Member of Parliament, Andrew Ojok Olaunyah, defended Samuel Okello Engola’s candidacy, highlighting that being the child of the late Col. Engola should not be used against him.

“Samuel Okello was elected by the people to represent the NRM. It is the people who decide, not anybody else,” he said.

He urged NRM supporters to welcome Okello Engola and cautioned against discrimination based on family ties.

Samuel Okello Engola, accompanied by NRM’s Director of Mobilization, Rosemary Seninde, continued his campaign trail, visiting several parishes in Akob Sub County in his pursuit of votes

The Oyam County North Parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of the former MP, Col. (Ret.) Charles Okello Engola on May 2, 2023. He was shot dead by his bodyguard.