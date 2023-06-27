The Church of Uganda is bracing for tough times as donors threaten to withdraw financial support as protest for its support of the recently passed anti-homosexuality law.

This was revealed during the meeting where Church of Uganda’s Board of Finance, Planning and Investment discussed strategies to achieve self-sustainability amid challenges of reduced donor funding.

The meeting took place at the Provincial Secretariat in Namirembe.

The meeting happened in the wake of threats from many donors threatening to withdraw their support following the Church of Uganda’s widely held support for the Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023.

One of the key proposals was to make productive use of church assets, including land, by partnering with local investors to develop the land.

This, the board suggested, could generate resources to support the church’s activities.

The board emphasised the importance of transparency and accountability in managing the church’s resources, pledging to foster a culture of openness and responsible financial management.

Ruth Kombis Kizza, the chair of Uganda’s Board of Finance, Planning and Investment stated that “By maximizing the potential of our land and promoting transparency, we can ensure the church’s long-term sustainability”.

“We understand the significance of financial stability for the Church of Uganda,” she said.

Balaam Muheebwa, the Director of Finance, Planning and Investment, expressed his support for the proposed initiatives and commended the board for setting commendable targets for the Directorate to help the Church attain self-sustainability.

“This is a crucial step towards securing the future of the Church. By engaging local investors and ensuring accountability, we can overcome the challenges posed by donor cuts. I am very confident that this Board will take us to great heights,” Muheebwa said.

In May this year, President Museveni signed the Anti-Homosexuality Bill into law, sparking condemnation and criticism from Western powers who called it a shameful and tragic violation of human rights.

Archbishop of Church of Uganda Dr Stephen Kaziimba however hailed President Museveni for standing firm amid pressure from Western countries.

“The LGBTQ- affirming countries have shown us negative consequences. We thank the president for not surrendering to their threats and for protecting Uganda from their paths of self-destruction,” Kaziimba said.

He noted that homosexuality was a challenge in Uganda because it is being forced on the people of Uganda by foreign actors against their will, culture, and against their religious beliefs.

He however said the Church of Uganda doesn’t support the death penalty as prescribed in the new law for those convicted of aggravated defilement and aggravated homosexuality.

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda advised that the punishment should be life imprisonment.