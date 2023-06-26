A 28-year-old woman was Monday morning murdered in Kyanjovu, Buwunga Sub County in Masaka District, a few kilometres from where five family members were hacked to death two days ago.

The woman, identified as Nakyibira Sylvia was reportedly murdered in the wee hours of Monday, according to locals in the neighbourhood.

They claim they heard people arriving on motorcycles, only to wake up and see Nakyibira’s body dumped in the area.

Police responded to reports from locals and deployed a team who cordoned off the area and picked up the body to start investigations into Nakyibira’s cause of death and those behind it.

Nakyibira’s death comes just days after a family of five, including two children in the same sub country were hacked to death.

While the gruesome murder of the family members was initially connected to the resurgence of Panga-wielding thugs, the Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga while addressing a press briefing in Kampala said that it was a revenge murder from a relative.