Police have preferred charges related to terrorism against a TikToker who last week posted a video in which he bragged about being a member of ADF rebels that attacked Rubiriha Secondary School early this month.

According to police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, the 25 year old Resto Kalenzi a shop attendant who was last week arrested by operatives from the Directorate of Crime Intelligence from Lugazi will soon be arraigned in courts of law.

“He didn’t end at calling himself a member of ADF but he also recording himself praising and glorifying the attack on innocent children and civilian. We are charging him for promoting and glorifying terrorism,” Enanga said.

The June, 16 attack on Kasese school has been blamed on ADF rebel group which was in March 2021 designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the US Department of State.

The ADF has also in the past paid allegiance to the Islamic State as its Central Africa Province.

In his Tik Tok video, Kalenzi claimed to be part of ADF saying during the attack on Kasese school, they had killed “70 people even though you are announcing the wrong numbers.”

He also claimed to have been part of the twin blasts in Kampala at CPS and Parliamentary Avenue in November 2021, and that they were planning more attacks.

Speaking on Monday, the police spokesperson said the file has been sent to the state attorney for him to appear in court any time.

“A terror act can’t happen and you start going on airwaves glorifying it. It is one way of promoting terrorism because you are showing support and encouraging them to carry out similar attacks,” Enanga said.