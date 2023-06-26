Let me share a personal story that genuinely highlights the media’s incredible impact on our lives. The Beera Steady Be Better Campaign, which aims to promote vigilance in protecting our digital money, has spread rapidly throughout Uganda.

It was a Saturday when I found myself at a salon, witnessing firsthand the power of this movement.

As fate would have it, one of the salon attendants received a call on her MTN line. The tension in her voice indicated that it wasn’t a pleasant conversation. Just before ending the call, she fearlessly declared her alertness and even challenged the caller to switch off her number.

Curious about what had transpired, I listened as she shared the details. It turned out that the caller had attempted to deceive her, threatening to disconnect her number unless she followed their prompts to stay on the network. The other attendants chimed in, sharing their own experiences and affirming that these “bafere” always resorted to the same tactics. One of them commended her for being steadfast in her response.

In that moment, a warm smile spread across my face. It was an affirmation that the tireless efforts of Next Media and their partners in sensitizing Ugandans about the importance of being vigilant with their digital money had not been in vain. The stories of individuals standing up against fraudsters and exposing their schemes were becoming increasingly common, and it was incredibly inspiring.

The Beera Steady Be Better campaign, though relatively young at just under six months old, has already begun to make a significant difference in people’s lives. It has ignited a sense of community awareness and empowerment, arming them with the knowledge and courage to protect themselves against fraudulent activities.

The fact that this campaign has resonated so deeply and yielded tangible results is a testament to the power of media in driving positive change. It is a reminder of how a collective effort, fueled by information and a shared sense of purpose, can transform lives and uplift a nation.

So let us continue to embrace this campaign, spreading its message far and wide. Together, we can create a safer digital landscape and build a vigilant, resilient society better equipped to protect what is rightfully ours. The impact we can make when we stand united is immeasurable, and I am honored to be part of this journey toward a brighter future for all of us.