The Charter Night of the Kigo 7 Lakes Rotary Gold Club marked a significant milestone in the collective effort to create positive change in Uganda. With Kin Kariisa, CEO of Next Media Group, at the helm as Chairman of the Organizing Committee, the event embodied the importance of individuals coming together for a common cause.

The evening was extraordinary, as attendees gathered to express gratitude and celebrate the birth of the Kigo 7 Lakes Rotary Gold Club. It was a testament to the power of unity and collaboration in pursuing philanthropic endeavors. The event would not have been possible without the generous support of our sponsors, whose contributions played a vital role in bringing our vision to fruition.

The Organizing Committee, led by Kin Kariisa, demonstrated exceptional dedication and meticulous planning to ensure the event’s success. Their commitment and hard work laid the foundation for a memorable evening that showcased the club’s values and aspirations.

The celebration also served as an opportunity to acknowledge the club’s members, who have dedicated themselves to positively impacting their communities. Their unwavering dedication to service and their selflessness in giving back to their motherland were rightfully recognized and applauded. Their collective efforts have the potential to transform lives and uplift the nation.

Among the esteemed guests in attendance was the Guest of Honour, Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga. His presence added a touch of prestige to the event and further emphasized the significance of the club’s mission. His words of encouragement and support resonated deeply with all those present, reinforcing the importance of collaborative efforts in bringing about meaningful change.

The Charter Night of the Kigo 7 Lakes Rotary Gold Club was a powerful reminder of the positive impact that can be achieved when individuals come together, united by a shared purpose. It highlighted the potential for transformation and underscored the importance of collective action in addressing societal challenges.

The Charter Night not only celebrated the club’s establishment but also ignited a fire within each individual to continue their philanthropic journey and make a lasting difference in the lives of others.

In the spirit of unity and service, the Kigo 7 Lakes Rotary Gold Club will forge ahead, guided by its mission to create a brighter future for Uganda.